Warmer late week and storms possible Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will slowly break up through the evening with temperatures holding in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be east at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: A few high clouds. Lows in the low to mid 50s. SE 5 mph.
THURSDAY: Sun with a few clouds in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the low 80s. Windy with gusts out of the south at 20 mph or more at times. Lows will be in the mid 60s Thursday night.
FRIDAY: More clouds will arrive and it will be breezy. Highs around 80. It will remain mild Friday night with lows in the mid 60s.
WEEKEND: There will be clouds with a few showers or storms by Saturday afternoon. Some high wind gusts are possible along the line, especially east of Memphis in west Tennessee and north Mississippi. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Sunday looks dry with highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be near 50 Sunday morning.
