Above average temperatures & a few dry days

It’s cool and clear this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. However, sunshine and a south wind up to 20 mph will put high temperatures in the lower 80s today. That means temperatures will be about 15 degrees above average. It will be partly cloudy today and tonight. Low temperatures will only drop to the mid-60s tonight.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 82. Winds will be south 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 54. Winds south 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Clouds will build in overnight, so it will be mostly cloudy on Friday. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still sit at 80 degrees. It will also be breezy tomorrow with southwest winds up to 20 mph. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with a passing shower in the afternoon, but storms will be likely on Saturday night. The mainline of storms will likely be after 5 pm and rain will continue through midnight. Some storms could have gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Rain will be out of the area by Sunday morning and clouds will gradually clear throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s Saturday and mid-60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry, but a few showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will stay in the mid-60s next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.