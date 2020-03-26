BlueCross BlueShield donating $750K to Mid-South Food Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation is donating $3.25 million to multiple food banks across the state.
The financial gift will help Tennessee food banks meet the needs of the communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Food banks can often purchase supplies at a much lower cost than individuals can, stretching to provide as many as four meals for each dollar they receive in cash donations.
The BlueCross Foundation will distribute food relief funds to the following organizations:
• $750,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank (Nashville)
• $750,000 to Mid-South Food Bank (Memphis)
• $500,000 to Chattanooga Area Food Bank
• $500,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee (Knoxville)
• $500,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee (Tri-Cities)
• $250,000 to Regional Inter-Faith Association (Jackson)
