Classroom makeover: Teacher transforms her shed into a schoolhouse for online students

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - In a time of uncertainty, many are trying to keep as close to their normal routine as they can while staying at home. One teacher in North Mississippi may not be reporting to her school, but she is in the classroom.
Haley Omedeo’s shed used to house tools and paint. Now it has scissors and calendars hanging up.
A whole new kind of work encompasses this shed-school work.
“What comes after five,” Omedeo asked her kindergarten class during a virtual lesson. The class is reviewing their numbers.
“My husband made the joke we can turn the shed into a schoolhouse,” Omedeo said.
Senatobia Elementary School Kindergarten teacher Haley Omedeo ran with the idea to convert her shed to a classroom. The district is out of class until at least April 17 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The creation of this classroom was for Omedeo to keep some since of normalcy and routine for her and her students.
“I wanted to create a space where my kids felt comfortable and could learn,” Omedeo said.
Omedeo is hosting a short live class in the morning and sending video assignments in the afternoon. Senatobia Municipal School District is handing out instructional packets for students starting next week. New ones will be handed out weekly.
Teachers are also using Google Classroom to create videos for students and parents. Omedeo’s classroom has gotten virtual attention on social media.
“I just thought I’d paint a wall and we’d have class and no big deal, but it’s really encouraging to see people excited about what teachers are doing,” Omedeo said.
In the end, teachers will learn a few things too.
“I think when it’s over, educators as a whole, we’re going to be better,” Omedeo said.
