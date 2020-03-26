198 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities with the City of Memphis have announced 198 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Across the state of Tennessee, there are more than 780 confirmed cases of the virus.
Wednesday morning, the Shelby County Health Department reported 170. That number has increased by 28 new cases.
Officials with the Shelby County Health Department said Wednesday 38% of the cases in the county are individuals between 21 and 40 years of age. Of those diagnosed in Shelby County, 74% are younger than 61.
Tuesday, the health department issued a public health directive for Shelby County that mimics “safer-at-home” orders previously issued by mayors across the county. SCHD officials said it’s an attempt to control community spread and prevent overwhelming the health care system.
Shelby County health officials believe 21- to 40-year-olds are driving the local spread of COVID-19.
We’ve created a list of resources for Mid-Southerns impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
