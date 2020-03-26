Continued windy and warm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain windy and mild through the evening with temperatures falling back through the 70s after sunset. A few high clouds are possible. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but most areas will stay dry. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds southwest at 5-15 mph.
FRIDAY: More off and on clouds with some sun at times. Continued windy with highs around 80. It will remain mostly cloudy, breezy and mild Friday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
WEEKEND: Saturday with start off dry and windy but scattered showers and storms will move through by late afternoon and evening. Some high wind gusts are possible along the line, especially east of Memphis in west Tennessee and north Mississippi. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday looks dry with highs in the upper 60s. Lows will be in the low 50s Sunday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry with highs in the upper 60s. Another round of showers or storms is likely late Monday night into Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look dry and cooler with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.