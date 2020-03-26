Corky’s Ribs & BBQ gives laid-off employees boxes of frozen food

Corky's BBQ gives free food to laid-off employees (Source: Corky's BBQ and Ribs)
By Courtney Mickens | March 26, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 12:47 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the biggest names in barbeque in the Mid-South is giving back to its employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The family-owned restaurant was forced to lay-off employees due to the ‘safer-at-home’ order by the City of Memphis. Now, the company is easing the burden by giving free boxes of frozen foods each week to their employees.

According to the news release, the boxes contain Corky’s proteins, Corky’s sides, applesauce and pudding from a local food brokerage company.

Corky's gives boxes of frozen food to laid-off employees (Source: Corky’s Ribs & BBQ)

The company is also giving employees weekly Corky’s gift certificates so they can pick up meals for their family at drive-thrus, in case they don’t want to cook that day.

Servers, hosts, bussers, bartenders, and some kitchen staff were laid-off after the order was signed.

Corky’s is also working to create more opportunities for some employees at its food manufacturing facility and frozen food distribution facility.

“We want to do everything we can to ensure we get them back to work as soon as possible so they can get back to serving our loyal customers daily. Until then I want to make sure we help and provide them food for themselves and their family.”
Corky’s COO, Jimmy Stovall

Stovall also explained that they may not be able to pay their employees during the temporary layoff, but they don’t want them to worry about food.

