Corky’s Ribs & BBQ gives laid-off employees boxes of frozen food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the biggest names in barbeque in the Mid-South is giving back to its employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
The family-owned restaurant was forced to lay-off employees due to the ‘safer-at-home’ order by the City of Memphis. Now, the company is easing the burden by giving free boxes of frozen foods each week to their employees.
According to the news release, the boxes contain Corky’s proteins, Corky’s sides, applesauce and pudding from a local food brokerage company.
The company is also giving employees weekly Corky’s gift certificates so they can pick up meals for their family at drive-thrus, in case they don’t want to cook that day.
Servers, hosts, bussers, bartenders, and some kitchen staff were laid-off after the order was signed.
Corky’s is also working to create more opportunities for some employees at its food manufacturing facility and frozen food distribution facility.
Stovall also explained that they may not be able to pay their employees during the temporary layoff, but they don’t want them to worry about food.
