COVID-19 death reported in Tunica County, resident at long-term care facility

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities with the Mississippi State Department of Health announced a coronavirus death in Tunica County.
Wednesday evening, officials were notified that a woman between the ages of 75 to 80 was diagnosed and died from the virus.
The woman was a resident at a long-term care facility. Officials have not identified the long-term facility where the case was located.
The Tunica County Coroner, Glenn Grant, explained the individual was pronounced dead Saturday morning, March 21. The body was released to Panola County.
Across Mississippi, five coronavirus-related cases have been reported in the state.
The first case was a Wilkinson County man between 85-90 years old with underlying conditions who died while hospitalized.
Other deaths have been reported in Holmes, Hancock, and Webster Counties.
Currently, Mississippi has more than 450 cases of coronavirus.
