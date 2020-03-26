Eighth Grade

Michael Lowe, March 26: The students will analyze what a text says (U.S. Constitution) explicitly and draw logical inferences; support an interpretation of a text by citing relevant textual evidence. Watch here.
- Materials needed: Markers with white board or chart paper.
- Text needed: Ppt The U.S Constitution
- United States. Preamble and First Amendment to the United States Constitution. (1787, 1791)
- Preamble: We, the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution of the United States of America.
- Amendment I: Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
