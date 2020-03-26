FedEx Express screening employees, guests in response to COVID-19

“We continue to closely monitor guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health organizations, and taking recommended precautions in terms of pilot, team member and customer health and safety. We are actively educating team members about COVID-19 and promoting recommended preventative actions related to hygiene, including frequent handwashing. We are also encouraging our team members to take any signs of illness seriously and seek medical attention as needed, and promoting guidance from leading public health organizations on how to keep the workplace clean.”