Free one-day only COVID-19 testing available for DeSoto County residents Friday

MEMPHIS, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health and the University of Mississippi Medical Center are opening a mobile COVID-19 testing site in DeSoto County for one day only Friday. Testing is free of charge.
The site is at Lewisburg High School, 1755 Craft Road, in Olive Branch. It will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone experiencing coronavirus-related symptoms who feels they should be tested must first go through a screening with a UMMC clinician.
To get screened, call 601-496-7200 or use the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app, which is available for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
During the screening a medical provider will determine the patient’s level of risk for having COVID-19 based on their symptoms -- fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
Anyone found to be high-risk will get an appointment.
The Mississippi National Guard, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Department of Transportation will be present for traffic control measures.
Anyone being tested will remain in their vehicle. Medical providers wearing protective gear will come to your window and swab your nose to retrieve specimens for testing to be performed at the MSDH Public Health Lab.
UMMC will notify those tested of the results and give further instructions.
Appointments for testing will only be given to people who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and are determined to need testing. Anyone not experiencing symptoms should not use the app or call.
Anyone determined to be low-risk for infection won’t receive an appointment for collection of specimens but instead will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care – and told to call back if symptoms worsen.
For more information on prevention measures and the latest guidance, download the free MS Ready mobile app or click here.
