Funeral homes around Arkansas making changes in middle of COVID-19 pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A Central Arkansas funeral home operator is working to help families honor their loved ones while addressing safety concerns in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis.
According to a report from content partner KARK, Mike Matos has owned and operated Vilonia Funeral Home for the past four years.
Matos said he began making changes when the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the state several weeks ago.
“We got a letter from the CDC and the National Funeral Home Association,” Matos told KARK.
Matos said he has also taken up all of the chairs, put in 10 chairs, spaced out, is live streaming funeral services and has allowed families to make funeral plans online without having to go inside the funeral home.
The work has been done to keep people safe, especially those who are vulnerable.
“The way we are limiting and the social distancing and those kinds of things. That’s changing across the board for everybody,” Matos said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.