Germantown 6-year-old gets surprise birthday parade after canceled party

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s a sweet story out of Germantown! One boy got quite the surprise Wednesday.
A Germantown neighborhood organized a birthday parade for a little boy named Samuel. His 6th birthday party got canceled because of social distancing.
Through texts, emails and social media posts the neighborhood was able to pull off the surprise.
There were banners, balloons, and lots of friendly smiles and waves to celebrate his special day.
Happy Birthday Samuel!
