High School

Geneva Gordon, March 27: Students will be able to write the equation of a line given two points on the line or one point and the slope of the line. Write a system of linear equations. Solve a system of linear equations by graphing. Solve a system of linear equations using elimination and substitution. Watch here.
- Materials needed: Whiteboard space, document camera, chart paper (prior to recording of lesson), dry erase markers, eraser, yardstick, paper, pencil, and pen.
Kevin Mattice, March 27: Students will learn that the symbol “i” means the positive square root of -1 and can use the relation i^2=√(-1) to represent solutions to equations using i when appropriate. Watch here.
- Materials needed: Whiteboard space, document camera, smart/Promethean board, dry erase markers, eraser, paper, pencil and pen.
Tiffany Boyle, March 27: Students will examine how our values and choices shape our identity as they read “Everyday Use” and respond to text dependent questions. Students should pay attention to the conflicts and the differences in the characters’ values and priorities and how the author develops these elements while the story unfolds. Watch here.
- Text needed: “Everyday Use” text. Text dependent upon questions.
For more information about SCS school closures click here and for available resources click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.