Kindergarten
WMC Action News 5 partners with Shelby County Schools to broadcast home lessons for local students (Source: WMC)
March 26, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 10:41 AM

ENGLISH/LANGUAGE ARTS

Amelia Bell, March 26: Students will engage in phonemic awareness activities, read high frequency words, review the short vowels e and i, create sentences, and read a decodable text. Watch here.

  • Materials needed: White board and dry erase markets.
  • Text needed: Decodable text, Max is Up! Additional decodable, A Fun Job.

MATH

Teacher, date:

  • Materials needed:
  • Text needed:

SCIENCE

Teacher, date:

  • Materials needed:
  • Text needed:

For more information about SCS school closures click here and for available resources click here.

