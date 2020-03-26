Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Governor: Mississippi not 'dictator' on limits during virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he's rejecting “dictator models like China” to strictly control people's movements to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Mississippi reported four new deaths Wednesday, bringing the state total to five. But, testing remains limited, so it's unclear whether the outbreak has caused other deaths without being identified as the reason. Reeves issued an executive order Tuesday telling restaurants to close their dining rooms. Several other governors have issued stay-at-home orders, but Reeves hasn't. Some cities and counties in Mississippi are setting their own restrictions, including curfews.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH
Possible twister: Damage reports at Mississippi-Alabama line
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A suspected tornado heavily damaged a store in northern Mississippi and other structures along the border with Alabama as a severe storm system crossed the Deep South. Preliminary damage reports from the National Weather Service showed the apparent tornado touched down Tuesday evening near the Mississippi town of Tishomingo. Tishomingo Police Chief Mike Kemp told broadcast outlet WTVA that some minor injuries were reported and a dollar store in the community sustained major damage. Severe weather watches were posted for other parts of the South, including parts of Tennessee and Georgia.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGAL QUESTIONS
Fears for civil rights mount amid fight against coronavirus
CHICAGO (AP) — Growing numbers of Americans say state and federal governments are starting to trample civil rights in the name of public health during the coronavirus outbreak. Those already making that case include a church-goer in New Hampshire who filed a lawsuit arguing that prohibitions against large gatherings violate her religious rights. Most civil libertarians are concerned but aren't yet sounding alarm bells. Public health lawyer Larry Gostin says measures to date aren't draconian. But he says he fears leaders could resort to increasingly harsh methods that cross constitutional bounds if the crisis drags on.
BODY FOUND-TRACTOR
Man found dead in tractor at North Carolina recycling site
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Police say a man was found dead in the driver's seat of a tractor at a North Carolina recycling site, but foul play is not suspected. The Winston-Salem Journal reports High Point police said the facility manager saw the truck arrive to pick up a load from the loading dock, but when he couldn't make contact with the driver. he checked inside the cab and found 66-year-old Jerry Wayne McCuller of Tupelo, Mississippi, dead in the cab, Officials don't know how McCuller died, but an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi governor bans most gatherings of 10 or more
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has issued an order further restricting people's interaction to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He's not mandating that people stay home. The order Tuesday does not specify enforcement. Reeves says he wants employers to let people work from home where possible. People are ordered to stop gatherings of 10 or more until April 17. They're also ordered to stop visiting nursing homes and other places people are more likely to become sick. Reeves says he thinks the state's only abortion clinic should stop doing elective surgeries. Mississippi has at least 320 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
MISSISSIPPI-POLICE KILLED
Man charged in officers' deaths moved to a county jail
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man awaiting trial in the shooting deaths of two police officers has been moved to a different detention facility. Marquis Flowers is now in the Adams County jail. He's being held on a contempt of court charge for an incident that happened before the 2018 killings of Brookhaven officers Zach Moak and James White. Flowers was moved to the jail Friday from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. After he was arrested and charged in the killings of the officers, Flowers was sent to the state prison system to finish serving a sentence for a vehicle burglary conviction.