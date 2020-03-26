Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee gov hopes no 'elective' abortions with virus order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A spokesman says Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's hope and expectation is that there will be no “elective” abortions performed in the state under an executive order that bars non-emergency medical procedures to free up equipment for hospital workers treating the coronavirus. Lee spokesman Gillum Ferguson said Wednesday that the Republican governor doesn't consider elective abortions essential procedures. Lee on Monday ordered a halt to non-emergency dental work and nonessential hospital and surgical outpatient procedures, though the order didn't specifically mention abortion. Governors in Texas and Ohio have made similar orders that have been interpreted to ban many abortions.
SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE
Red Cross extends financial help deadline after tornadoes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The American Red Cross said Wednesday it continues to offer emergency financial help for Middle Tennessee residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the tornadoes that tore through the region in early March. The Red Cross said in a news release that the deadline to file an application for financial assistance has been extended to April 1. Affected homeowners and renters can determine if they are qualified and complete an application by calling the Red Cross. Twenty-five people died and hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed when a March 3 storm carrying tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee.
SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE-ASSISTANCE
3 more counties eligible for severe weather reimbursement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says three additional Tennessee counties are eligible for federal assistance under disaster declarations for tornadoes and severe weather that killed 25 people on March 3. Lee said in a news release that Benton, Carroll and Smith counties will be eligible for federal reimbursement assistance for costs related to damaged infrastructure and recovery. The three new counties and Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties are also eligible for federal reimbursement for costs associated with damage to county roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and parks.
WIFE ATTACKED-PAROLE DENIED
Tennessee man imprisoned for attacking wife denied parole
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former teacher serving a 21-year prison sentence in Tennessee for beating his wife nearly to death has been denied parole for a second time. Michael Halliburton became eligible for parole in 2017 after serving a short part of his sentence under a state provision aimed at reducing prison overcrowding. The Shelby County district attorney's office said Wednesday that four members of the seven-person Tennessee Board of Parole voted earlier this month to decline parole for Halliburton. Halliburton was convicted in 2015 of attempted first-degree murder for attacking his wife with a knife-sharpening instrument in September 2012.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH
Possible twister: Damage reports at Mississippi-Alabama line
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A suspected tornado heavily damaged a store in northern Mississippi and other structures along the line with Alabama as a severe storm system crossed the Deep South. Preliminary damage reports from the National Weather Service showed the apparent tornado touched down Tuesday evening near the Mississippi town of Tishomingo. Tishomingo Police Chief Mike Kemp told broadcast outlet WTVA that some minor injuries were reported and that a dollar store in the community received major damage. Severe weather watches were posted for other parts of the South, including parts of Tennessee and Georgia.
BABY KILLED-MOM CONFESSES
Police: Tennessee woman admits to killing baby a decade ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee woman called authorities and admitted to killing her child nearly a decade ago. A police news release on Tuesday says 40-year-old Zohal Sakwall told Nashville detectives that she suffocated her 4-month-old daughter Natalie with a plastic bag in June 2010. Police say the mother called the Youth Services Division and admitted to the crime in January. She later interviewed with detectives in person and said she killed the girl because of the disruption the baby had caused in her life. At the time of the child's death, the mother had told police the baby got entangled in a blanket and suffocated. The death was ruled an accident.