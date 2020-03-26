List of Mid-South health clinics offering coronavirus testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Getting tested for COVID-19 is one of the biggest concerns the public has at the moment. Fortunately, a few Mid-South health clinics are now offering testing. Some are even by drive-thru.
Church Health -- 1350 Concourse Ave.
- Appointment only. Call (901) 272-0003.
University of Tennessee Health Science Center -- Drive-thru testing at Tiger Lane at Mid-South Fairgrounds
- Appointment only. Text “COVID” to (901) 203-5526. No consultation needed.
Memphis Health Center -- 360 E.H. Crump Blvd.
- Appointment only. Call (901) 572-1573.
Tristate Community Health Center -- 1725 Pinebrook
- Appointment only. Call (901) 572-1573.
Case Management Inc. -- 3171 Directors Row
- Appointment only. Call (901) 821-5880 or email COVID-19TestCMI@cmiofmemphis.org.
Christ Community Health Services -- 3362 S. Third St.
- Appointment only. Text “Test2020” to 91999.
CLICK HERE for a list of testing sites in Mississippi.
