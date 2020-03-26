List of Mid-South health clinics offering coronavirus testing

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 21, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 6:07 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Getting tested for COVID-19 is one of the biggest concerns the public has at the moment. Fortunately, a few Mid-South health clinics are now offering testing. Some are even by drive-thru.

Church Health -- 1350 Concourse Ave.

  • Appointment only. Call (901) 272-0003.

University of Tennessee Health Science Center -- Drive-thru testing at Tiger Lane at Mid-South Fairgrounds

  • Appointment only. Text “COVID” to (901) 203-5526. No consultation needed.

Memphis Health Center -- 360 E.H. Crump Blvd.

  • Appointment only. Call (901) 572-1573.

Tristate Community Health Center -- 1725 Pinebrook

  • Appointment only. Call (901) 572-1573.

Case Management Inc. -- 3171 Directors Row

Christ Community Health Services -- 3362 S. Third St.

  • Appointment only. Text “Test2020” to 91999.

CLICK HERE for a list of testing sites in Mississippi.

