List of Mid-South schools closing or moving to online courses during coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A number of schools across the Mid-South have canceled classes or announced plans to move to online classes as fears mount over the coronavirus outbreak.
*This list will be updated as new information is made available.
>> Arkansas -- governor orders schools closed through April 17
>> Mississippi -- governor orders schools closed through April 17
>> Tennessee -- governor urges schools to close through April 24
Achievement School District -- Closed through April 24.
Alamo City School -- Closed through April 24.
Briarcrest Christian School -- Virtual learning begins March 18 until further notice.
Christian Brothers High School -- Virtual learning begins March 18 until further notice.
Compass Community Schools -- Closed through April 24.
Dyer County Schools -- Closed through April 24.
Dyersburg City Schools -- Closed through April 24.
Evangelical Christian School -- Moving to online classes March 16.
Fayette County Public Schools -- Classes canceled through April 24.
First Assembly Christian School -- On-campus learning suspended through March 31.
Freedom Preparatory Academy -- Campus closed indefinitely. Virtual learning begins March 30.
Gestalt Community Schools -- Classes canceled through April 24.
Hardeman County Schools -- Closed through April 24.
Haywood County Schools -- All classes and school events suspended through April 24.
Lakeland School System -- School closed through April 24. Information on remote learning opportunities will be available by March 27.
Lauderdale County Schools -- School closed through April 24.
Lighthouse Christian Academy Millington -- Preschool closed through 31.
McNairy County Schools -- Closed until April 1.
Promise Academy -- Classes canceled through April 6.
Shelby County Schools -- Classes suspended until further notice.
Shelby County municipal schools -- All six municipal schools are closed through April 24. (Includes Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington.)
Stax Music Academy -- Online music practice schedules available.
Tennessee Schools for the Deaf -- Closed. Residential students will return April 5 with classes resuming April 6.
Tipton County Schools -- Classes canceled through April 24.
Christian Brothers University -- Classes canceled Friday, March 13. Classes resume Wednesday, March 17 with remote learning until April 14.
Coahoma Community College -- Campus and off-site locations closed. Spring classes transition online beginning March 23.
Concorde Career College -- Classes suspended beginning March 16, online classwork begins March 23.
Delta Technical College -- Classes canceled through March 27. Online learning begins the week of March 30.
Dyersburg State Community College -- Dyersburg, Covington and Trenton locations closed, transitioning to online classes beginning March 23.
East Arkansas Community College -- On-campus classes suspended, transitioning to online or alternative methods.
Jackson State Community College -- Spring break extended for students through March 20. Classes move online beginning March 23.
LeMoyne-Owen College -- Campus is closed to the public effective March 18. Beginning Monday, March 30 courses will be conducted remotely. Large campus events are canceled.
Rhodes College -- In-person classes suspended and remote learning begins March 23. Campus remains open with limited services. Large gatherings, conferences and athletic competitions are canceled. Visitor access is limited.
Southwest Tennessee Community College -- Spring break extended until March 20. Classes transition to online March 23. All campuses are closed. All scheduled campus events and activities canceled, including annual commencement May 2 at FedExForum.
Tennessee Tech University -- Spring break extended through March 27. University offices will operate with regular hours, and faculty and staff will report to work as usual. Face-to-face instruction will transition to online classes and alternate delivery March 30. Students should check tntech.edu for updates. Campus housing will be available upon request. Many campus events are canceled.
Union University -- Classes move online March 16. Students will receive further instructions from faculty. Classes scheduled to end March 19 will meet the following week for final exams. Courses in the second accelerated term beginning March 30 will be online.
University of Memphis -- Spring break extended a week. Campus to remain open but students encouraged to go home. Classes resume March 23 with virtual or remote learning for the rest of the semester. Spring commencement ceremonies postponed until further notice.
UTHSC -- Online lectures begin March 23. Clinical rotations in hospitals continue as usual.
All eight Mississippi public universities -- Spring break extended a week. Campus to remain open but students encouraged to go home. Classes resume March 25 with online courses or other methods. (Includes Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, the University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi.)
