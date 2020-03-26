MATA reducing service times in response to COVID-19

The Main Street Rail Line will operate from 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6:10 p.m. on Sunday (operating every 20 minutes). The Riverfront Line will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday (operating every 40 minutes). The Madison Line will operate from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (operating every 30 minutes).