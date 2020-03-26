MATA reducing service times in response to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority announced Thursday it will begin operating on a Sunday schedule everyday starting Monday, March 30.
MATA will also be offering additional service for providing connections to essential services.
This reduced service is in response to the few businesses that can currently operate per Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s “safer-at-home” order.
Fare will remain free on all MATA service vehicles until Thursday, April 30.
The following bus schedule routes will be in service:
- 2 Madison
- 4 Walker
- 8 Chelsea
- 11 Frayser Raleigh
- 26 Hickory Hill
- 36 Hacks Cross
- 39 S Third
- 40 Wolfchase
- 42 Crosstown
- 50 Poplar
- 52 Jackson
- 53 Summer
- 56 Lamar
- 57 Park
- 64 Airport Shuttle
The following bus routes will provide connections to essential services:
- Route 34 Walnut Grove will operate seven days a week as it normally operates Monday through Friday.
- Route 500 The Groove Shuttle will operate Monday through Friday as normally scheduled to serve the Memphis Medical District area.
The Main Street Rail Line will operate from 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6:10 p.m. on Sunday (operating every 20 minutes). The Riverfront Line will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday (operating every 40 minutes). The Madison Line will operate from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (operating every 30 minutes).
The MATAplus paratransit service will be available from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., seven days a week. Until further notice, MATAplus will only transport paratransit customers to work, medical-related destinations, and to purchase/collect food from grocery stores, restaurants, or food distribution centers at non-profit organizations.
