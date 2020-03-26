Mempho Music Festival postpones concert until 2021

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 26, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 5:38 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mempho Music Festival organizers announced Thursday they will postpone the fall concert after Beale Street Music Festival was forced to reschedule because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The first weekend in May is traditionally reserved for BSMF, but last week organizers announced the festival would be rescheduled for later in the year. The exact dates have not been announced, but according to a the Mempho Music Festival postponement, BSMF may happen in October.

Mempho Music Festival organizers are now postponing their October concert until 2021.

Here is their full statement:

As we are all aware, COVID-19 has greatly impacted everyone, including all of us in the live music industry. On March 15th, the CDC advised that events of 50 or more people be postponed for 8 weeks. This has forced spring and summer festivals to cancel or reschedule to the fall. This sudden shift has presented unique challenges in what will likely be a crowded and compressed festival season.
