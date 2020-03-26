Mempho Music Festival postpones concert until 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mempho Music Festival organizers announced Thursday they will postpone the fall concert after Beale Street Music Festival was forced to reschedule because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The first weekend in May is traditionally reserved for BSMF, but last week organizers announced the festival would be rescheduled for later in the year. The exact dates have not been announced, but according to a the Mempho Music Festival postponement, BSMF may happen in October.
Mempho Music Festival organizers are now postponing their October concert until 2021.
Here is their full statement:
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.