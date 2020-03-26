Mid-South Food Bank suspends volunteers at warehouse, opening more mobile pantries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mid-South Food Bank started packing 14-day food boxes for families. It has distributed 10,000 so far.
Now, in an effort to keep volunteers active but out of the warehouse, supplies will be delivered to different agencies.
“Every local pantry can use a few volunteers to pack their own boxes," President and CEO, Cathy Pope said. "So we just felt like that was the greatest way to get food out in the community, but make sure our warehouse folks are safe as well.”
According to Pope, the food bank is opening mobile pantries in different neighborhoods. In one day, there were four locations that delivered 27,000 pounds of food to 761 families.
“We worked with Shelby County Schools so we mapped out where we could put mobile pantries to serve the Shelby County School families,” Pope said. “There were anywhere from 250 or 200 families at each one of those and we are adding for next week already.”
According to Pope, the need for food has always been great, but is much greater now than before COVID-19.
“We have to make sure we’re consistently ordering food so as we’re getting it in the warehouse and we get it out to all our agencies and mobile pantries, that we have more food coming in behind that.”
The best way to make sure food keeps coming in is to donate. The food bank can turn a one dollar donation into three meals.
You can find a list of the mobile pantry locations here.
