Tennesseans can apply for financial assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Those feeling the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in Tennessee can get extra assistance.
Thursday morning, the state opened applications to get emergency cash assistance.
The assistance is for those whose income was directly impacted because of the measures governments are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
If you’ve lost your job because of it, or if you’ve lost 50% of your income because of it - you could be eligible for some extra cash.
The application is processed through the Tennessee Department of Human Services. You had to have lost your income as of March 11.
The application process is all online and opens at 10 a.m. Thursday.
If you qualify, here’s how the cash assistance breaks down.
You would receive an EBT card within a week of approval with monthly uploads. You could get $500 for a household of one or two people, $750 for a household of three to four people and $1,000 for a family of five or more people.
Click here for the application and requirements to apply.
