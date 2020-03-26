Tracking a major warm-up to end the week

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking cloudy with a passing shower in the afternoon, then rain and storms during the evening and night on Saturday. A cold front will roll through the region, giving us the stormy weather around 5 pm and lasting through midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rains and frequent lightning. Rain is expected to push out by Sunday morning and clouds will clear throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the 70s on Saturday and then 60s on Sunday, lows will be in the 50s both days this weekend.