Tracking a major warm-up to end the week

Breezy south winds and a mix of sun and clouds will help temperatures soar into the upper 80s as we end the week. Enjoy the dry days as rain and storms return by the weekend.
Sun and clouds today along with a breezy south wind around 10 to 20 mph helped temperatures soar into the 70s this midday and we expect them to continue rising into the 80s by this afternoon. That means our afternoon highs will be some 15 degrees above average today. Tonight, we will remain partly cloudy with lows in the middle to lower 50s and south winds remaining around 10 to 15 mph. The warmer than average trend will continue as we move through Friday.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: South around 10 to 15 mph. High: 82.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: South around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 54.
FRIDAY: Clouds will thicken up by tomorrow, giving us a mostly cloudy day. Afternoon highs will still warm into the 80s, even with the cloud cover. Breezy conditions continue, with winds out of the southwest near 20 mph at times. Lows will fall into the middle 60s by Friday night.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking cloudy with a passing shower in the afternoon, then rain and storms during the evening and night on Saturday. A cold front will roll through the region, giving us the stormy weather around 5 pm and lasting through midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rains and frequent lightning. Rain is expected to push out by Sunday morning and clouds will clear throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the 70s on Saturday and then 60s on Sunday, lows will be in the 50s both days this weekend.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday is looking dry, but a few showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs to start the week will remain in the middle 60s and lows in the 40s.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.