What you need to know about the coronavirus stimulus checks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’ve heard a lot about the federal government stimulus plan, promising to send hundreds or thousands of dollars to help the economy bounce back. But there are still alot of details to figure out.
Here's a look at how the coronavirus stimulus money will be paid out:
- Individuals who are earning up to $75,000 will receive a $1200 check.
- Married couples earning up to $150,000 will receive a $2400 check.
- Each additional child in the household -- add $500
The bill also provides $500 billion for corporations:
- $350 billion for small businesses
- $150 billion for local and state funding
- $100 billion for hospitals
Many Mid-Southerners are wondering will retirees and Social Security beneficiaries receive stimulus checks, and the answer is yes.
Unemployment benefits will also be extended by 13 weeks maximum check goes up to $600.
