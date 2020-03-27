Memphis in May announces new October dates for Beale Street Music Festival, barbecue contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -- Mark your calendars. The Memphis in May International Festival is back this fall!
The COVID-19 pandemic forced MIM organizers to postpone the annual May event.
Now the festival kicks off with the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.
Beale Street Music Festival is Oct. 16 through 18.
Festival organizers say 42 of the 65 artists are still committed to performing at BSMF. They are still working to confirm the rest of the lineup.
Details about the Great American River Run will be announced later.
People who already purchased passes have several options.
- Defer your 2020 ticket purchase for a pass to the 2021 BSMF scheduled April 30 through May 2, 2021.
- Make your ticket a tax deductible contribution to Memphis in May, which helps provide books for local schools and more.
- Request a refund.
Forms will be available for all three options beginning April 1.
