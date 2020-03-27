COVID-19 testing ramps up in DeSoto County with one-day-only drive-thru testing center

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. dozens of Mississippians drove to the testing site at Lewisburg High School.
The drive through testing was by appointment only, reserved for those with symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath and a sore throat.
A doctor sent patients through a referral for a test or patients reserved an appointment through the C-Spire University of Mississippi Medical Center virtual COVID-19 telehealth app. By 1 p.m. 50 Mississippians had been tested for COVID-19 at the Olive Branch Site.
The one-day, drive through tests were also conducted in Clarksdale Friday. The results for these tests will return in about 3 to 5 days, but that timeline may be delayed because of the volume of tests being done in Mississippi at the state lab.
Those who test positive will be contacted, told to self-isolate and receive self-care advice unless they’re deemed high risk.
The Mississippi Department of Health says these testing sites are an attempt to fill the gaps in places with a lot of reported positive cases but not a lot of testing locations.
“We’ve identified the areas that have the largest number of cases, as well as some areas that did not have the coverage of testing clinics that other areas of the state had,” Christy Berry, Chief Nurse Mississippi State Department of Health said. “So that’s the areas that we’re going to. Another reason we want to do the testing is we want to identify the people that do have COVID-19 so we can do the contact investigations for those who may have been exposed.”
Assisting in the testing was the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi National Guard.
The goal of the Mississippi Department of Health is to test as many Mississippians with symptoms as possible, as soon as possible.
The plan is to host more one-day drive through testing sites like these in the future across the state. Those locations and times will be released when they are finalized as this situation continues to evolve and change rapidly according to the MS Department of Health.
