COVID-19 testing ramps up in DeSoto County with one-day-only drive-thru testing center

“We’ve identified the areas that have the largest number of cases, as well as some areas that did not have the coverage of testing clinics that other areas of the state had,” Christy Berry, Chief Nurse Mississippi State Department of Health said. “So that’s the areas that we’re going to. Another reason we want to do the testing is we want to identify the people that do have COVID-19 so we can do the contact investigations for those who may have been exposed.”