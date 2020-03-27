Doctor at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital works with survivors long after they win the battle

“My dad is a retired family physician from rural Mississippi. I had been here 11 months and walked into a room to meet a 37-year-old survivor of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. I cleaned my hands, walk in, shake hands, good old southern boy, and I shook his hand and told him my name and he held onto my hand and he says ‘is your dad a doctor in south Mississippi’ and I went yea, and he said ‘he diagnosed my Hodgkin’s Lymphoma 30 years ago’, and it affected me. Special bond, and it’s just one of those things you can’t explain but it meant a great deal to me.”