Employee at Memphis Health Center tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with the Memphis Health Center Inc. announced one of their employees tested positive for coronavirus.
Across Shelby County, there are more than 220 positive cases of coronavirus.
The center said the testing was done outside their facility and was reported by the employee.
The clinic explained that they followed immediate measures outlined in their COVID-19 response protocol.
Part of the news released reads, “We appreciate that our team members are serving on the front lines of this pandemic and we are doing everything we can to ensure that they are able to provide care to the communities we serve, in the safest way possible.”
Memphis Health Center Inc. has two locations in Memphis and one in Rossville.
