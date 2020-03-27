Gov. Hutchinson, Arkansas health authorities give update on COVID-19 outbreak

ARKANSAS (WMC) - Authorities with Arkansas Department of Health and Gov. Asa Hutchinson are giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, there are more than 350 positive cases of the coronavirus across Arkansas. Three deaths have also been reported in the state.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health announced the third death in a Thursday press conference.
Tuesday, a 91-year-old man and a man in his 50′s were pronounced dead from COVID-19. Both men were from central Arkansas.
Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said one had an underlying health condition, and the other age was a factor. Neither men were a nursing home patient, and neither were travel related.
No details of the third death were released.
Hutchinson has also announced that he plans to pay nurses extra $1,000/month and nurses with COVID-19 patients an extra $2,000/month.
