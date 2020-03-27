Kroger warehouse employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, a Kroger associate working in the Delta Division Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road tested positive for COVID-19.
Kroger says the associate has not been in the distribution center since Saturday.
A company spokesperson sent the following statement to WMC Action News 5, which reads in part:
“The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. The distribution center has been thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitized. We are supporting the individual, following guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of all employees at our site.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.