Malco Theatres offering fresh popcorn for pickup or delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re planning on having a streaming binge-session this weekend, there are a ton of different options available on several platforms.
Now, Malco theatres in Memphis are looking to complete your movie/television experience with essential snack food -- popcorn!
Malco Theatres announced via Facebook they would be offering different sizes of freshly popped popcorn, including a five-pound bag, delivered right to your car, or your front door!
If you’re interested in ordering, you can call 901-350-5975 and place your order, and choose from one of the pickup locations, or get it delivered via GrubHub!
You’ll be able to pick up from the Powerhouse Cinema Grill, Paradiso Cinema Grill, Stage Cinema Grill, Collierville Cinema Grill, or the Olive Branch Cinema Grill.
If you’re interested in supporting other local businesses during this time, make it a dinner and a movie kind of night! Be sure to check out this list of restaurants who are doing curbside orders or delivery!
