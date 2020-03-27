Mayor Strickland announces closure of all city sports courts, fields, skate parks & dog parks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During the “safer-at-home” order that was put in place earlier this week, many citizens are turning to outdoor activities to occupy their time.
“I know you’re getting a little stir-crazy sitting at home all day,” said Mayor Jim Strickland. “Going on walks, and exercising outdoors is good, as long as you maintain social distancing while you’re doing it.”
However, as seen at Tom Lee Park recently, outside activity has not equaled social distancing for many.
In a brief weekly update to the city, Mayor Jim Strickland announced Friday, that there would be some changes to what citizens would be allowed to do at city parks.
“With the safety of our parks and patrons and citizens in mind, we are making some operational changes,” said Mayor Strickland. “Due to the social nature of athletic activities and certain park activities, we are closing all city baseball, softball, and soccer fields, and basketball courts. Additionally, we are closing dog parks and skateboard parks, effective immediately.
Right now, city parks are open, but if we continue to see what we saw at Tom Lee Park, we will have to close parks.”
