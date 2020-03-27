Mid-South business headlines: How a Mid-South high-end bicycle shop owner has adapted to the pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are taking a look at some of the top Business headlines happening around the Mid-South during the coronavirus pandemic with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
This week MBJ looked into how a bicycle store owner’s business would translate once the COVID-19 crisis is over and what he’s doing to adapt.
The owner of Victory Biyclce vowed to pay his full-time employees for the next three months as a number of coronavirus cases continue to increase across the Mid-South.
He is a high-end bicycle retailer but has recently switched his business model to more affordable bicycles due to American’s outlook on money at this time.
Victory Bicycle is considered an essential business. Akers says his sales in children’s bikes has increased as parents work to entertain their kids while schools are closed.
