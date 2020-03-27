Rain and drop in temperatures this weekend

WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with a passing shower in the afternoon, but storms will be likely on Saturday night. The mainline of storms will likely be after 4 pm and rain will continue through after midnight. Some storms could have gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. A few strong storms will be possible in northeast Mississippi. Rain will be out of the area by Sunday morning and clouds will gradually clear throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday.