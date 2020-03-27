Rain and drop in temperatures this weekend

Although most of the area is dry, a stray shower will be possible this morning. There will also be potential for patchy drizzle this afternoon and evening. It will be cloudy all day, but high temperatures will still top out around 80 degrees because of gusty south winds. Winds will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph but could gust up to 30 mph. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 60s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 80. Winds will be south 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 67. Winds south 10 mph.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with a passing shower in the afternoon, but storms will be likely on Saturday night. The mainline of storms will likely be after 4 pm and rain will continue through after midnight. Some storms could have gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. A few strong storms will be possible in northeast Mississippi. Rain will be out of the area by Sunday morning and clouds will gradually clear throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly dry, but rain will begin late Monday night. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Tuesday. High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60s next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.