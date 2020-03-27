Salvation Army partners with Memphis restaurants to feed those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is partnering with restaurants in Memphis to serve meals to the most vulnerable, while also helping to keep small businesses running during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Salvation Army of Memphis’ FedEx Disaster Response Unit has been serving 250 people daily, and will now receive help from a group of anonymous donors. Funds will be channeled to several local restaurants, which will prepare and provide boxed meals to The Salvation Army to help with our daily distribution.
This partnership takes an enormous financial burden off The Salvation Army, while giving restaurants much-needed resources to operate their businesses. Efforts like this highlight the charitable spirit of Memphians, and help The Salvation Army serve the most vulnerable in our community, just as it has since the year 1900.
So far, seven Memphis restaurants have joined in the effort, including:
- Garibaldi’s
- Huey’s
- Paradise
- Hog Wild
- Lenny’s
- Pimento’s
- Spell Restaurant Group
Local restaurant owners interested in joining the partnership to feed the hungry can contact Eric Monroe at eric.monroe@uss.salvationarmy.org.
A financial gift is the easiest and most efficient way to show your support during this crisis. If you would like to donate online, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.