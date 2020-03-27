Shelby County District Attorney’s Office continues handling in-custody cases amid COVID-19 crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office remains open, there has been confusion regarding court proceedings amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich says only in-custody cases are being handled at this time.
Individuals who are victims or witnesses connected to in-custody cases are needed in court and are permitted to break the safer-at-home order to appear in court.
“There’s a little bit of confusion because the mayors have asked us to stay home, to stay safe at home. But if you have a court order, if you have a subpoena you are exempt from that order because you are necessary to the administration of justice and the criminal justice system depends upon you," said Weirich.
Weirich says you will be contacted ahead of your court date. If you have not heard from the DA’s office before the day of your court appearance, call 901-222-1300 for questions regarding your case.
If you have recently been charged with a crime and are out of custody, you will receive a letter saying your case has been reviewed and dismissed. Weirich says it not a joke.
“We are sending out hundreds of letters to out of custody defendants telling them that we’ve reviewed their case and were dismissing their case. And that you do not need to come back to court. So look for a letter like this, if you a get letter like this it’s not a joke," she said.
Weirich also says the jail population is currently 1,935 inmates, at the beginning of 2020 there were over 2,600 inmates in custody.
“We already had many processes in place that were working to reduce the jail population every day. The people that are in custody at 201 Poplar are charged with very serious, violent crimes and many of them have criminal histories that go back years.”
If you have questions about a case or subpoena call 901-222-1300.
