Stax Music Academy to launch virtual classes for all area students

While all the Stax students have their instruments at home, Mitchell Worley says even students across the Mid-South who did not bring their instruments home can participate, “It’s amazing how young people use their phones the same way we use laptops,” she explained. “When we did a survey with the students back in February, everyone had a phone and they had access to the internet through their phone. Most of them, even the ones with laptops, are using their phones for lessons.”