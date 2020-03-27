Tennessee Democrats call for statewide ‘safer-in-place’ order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Testing is an important part of the equation to fight coronavirus. But there is a growing political battle about just how much state governors should be doing to keep people home and away from others.
“Our case count today is 957 positive cases confirmed out of 14,909 tests. Our testing continues to increase rapidly, as I said yesterday still holds true testing higher than many of our peer states but it’s not enough,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.
Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says testing will continue to be expanded. And there likely is no one who disagrees with that.
However, the Tennessee Democratic Senate and House want more. They want an executive order from the governor that orders Tennesseans with non-essential jobs to shelter at home, which is now called “safer-at-home.”
House Democrats sent a letter to Governor Lee asking for just that.
The letter urges Lee to follow other states whose governors have issued statewide shelter-in-place orders.
The Tennessee medical community has also asked Lee to issue the order saying the state has a mishmash of orders.
Some Tennessee cities like Memphis, Nashville, even Shelby County have safer-at-home orders issued by their mayors.
Lee has said the issue is not a one size fits all issue. He has issued statewide orders for no inside dining at restaurants and bars, as well as curtailing elective surgeries so medical workers will have enough protective equipment.
The governor did issue one executive order Thursday that will certainly help the medical community.
“I signed Executive Order 20 which will further mobilize more healthcare workers loosen restrictions on bringing back retired physicians.”
Gov. Lee says he believes the state is doing the right thing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He added nothing is off the table.
