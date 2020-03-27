Tickets now available for 21st annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are teaming up for the hospital’s largest fundraising effort -- the 21st annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
Limited tickets are on sale now!
Each year, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital gives away a brand new home to raise money for the hospital and its mission to cure and prevent childhood diseases.
Tickets are $100 and if you reserve yours Friday you’re entered to win a VIP Memphis Grizzlies Suite courtesy of Regions Bank.
This year’s Dream Home is being built in Shelby County.
Southern Serenity Homes is building the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home in Kensington Manor in Lakeland. The home is about 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms, four baths, vaulted ceilings throughout, an outdoor living area and kitchen and an expansive laundry room with a dog wash. It has an estimated value of $475,000.
This year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is June 28.
Reserve your ticket early because other prizes are up for grabs during the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in June.
Remember, families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, housing, travel, even food. But it takes support from people like you.
Call 1 (800) 224-6681 or visit dreamhome.org to reserve your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket. Not only will you help save lives -- you could change yours forever!
