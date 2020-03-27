UTHSC develops hand sanitizer during coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Univerity of Tennessee Health Science Center is stepping up to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Hand sanitizer is essential during these uncertain times, and UTHSC is fulfilling the need.
The center announced on Twitter the Plough Center for Sterile Drug Delivery Solutions is developing hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Health authorities announced 223 positive cases of the coronavirus in Shelby County.
Statewide, more than 950 cases have been reported in the state. Nearly, 14,000 people have been tested and three deaths have been reported.
Downtown Memphis’ Old Dominick Distillery is also shifting gears to produce hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic.
