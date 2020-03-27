Walgreens offering drive-thru shopping, increased social distancing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pharmacies and grocery stores are considered essential businesses, meaning they can be open during Shelby County’s Safer at Home order. However, Walgreens across the nation are making changes to increase social distancing.
We’ve seen national pharmacy and grocery chains make changes to help the most vulnerable and increase social distancing during this outbreak.
Walgreens just the latest to implement more changes, including adding more services through its drive-thru.
Usually, the drive-thrus are for prescription pick-up and drop off, but now you can shop more items there.
According to the Walgreens website, you can ask for a menu of items you can buy at the pharmacy drive-thru. There will be things like cough medicine, household goods, baby formula and other grocery items.
This creates a scenario where fewer people are going into the stores and increasing social distancing.
Walgreens, like many stores, have already adjusted hours and created times where it’s only senior citizen shoppers.
