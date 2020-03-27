Windy and mild with rain/storms Saturday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger this afternoon with some sun at times. Expect windy and warm conditions with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be southwest 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: It will remain mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s. It will be
WEEKEND: There will be clouds with a few showers or storms by Saturday afternoon. Some high wind gusts are possible along the line, especially east of Memphis in west Tennessee and north Mississippi. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Rain and storms will move out late Saturday night. Sunday looks dry with highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be near 50 Sunday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Clouds will increase again Monday ahead of the next system with rain and storms likely by Monday evening into Monday night. Highs during the day will be in the upper 60s to near 70. It will be windy at times. Rain and storms will move out late Tuesday morning. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to near 70. Expect dry weather Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
