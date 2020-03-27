Windy and mild with rain/storms Saturday evening

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will increase again Monday ahead of the next system with rain and storms likely by Monday evening into Monday night. Highs during the day will be in the upper 60s to near 70. It will be windy at times. Rain and storms will move out late Tuesday morning. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to near 70. Expect dry weather Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.