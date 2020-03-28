CITY WATCH: Memphis police searching for 2 missing teenage girls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released a missing persons alert Friday night for two teenage girls.
Akiya Moorlet, 13 and Amber Payton, 14, were last seen together around 5 p.m. in the area of National Street and Farmerville Road.
MPD describes Amber Payton as a black female who is 5′4”, 120 lbs with multi-color braids.
Akiyia Moorlet is described as a black female who is 5”4 and 100 pounds.
If you have any information, please call 901-545-COPS (2677) with tips.
