CITY WATCH: Memphis police searching for 2 missing teenage girls
March 27, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 10:30 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released a missing persons alert Friday night for two teenage girls.

Akiya Moorlet, 13 and Amber Payton, 14, were last seen together around 5 p.m. in the area of National Street and Farmerville Road.

MPD describes Amber Payton as a black female who is 5′4”, 120 lbs with multi-color braids.

Akiyia Moorlet is described as a black female who is 5”4 and 100 pounds.

If you have any information, please call 901-545-COPS (2677) with tips.

