275 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the health department, there are 275 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Shelby County.
Across Tennessee, there are more than 1,200 cases of the coronavirus - including six deaths.
Statewide, there are more confirmed cases among 21- to 30-year-olds, according to the Tennessee Department of Health, but the highest number of cases in Shelby County are among 51- to 60-year-olds. Ages 21 to 30 and 31 to 40 follow closely behind.
Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department issued a public health directive for Shelby County that mimics “safer-at-home” orders previously issued by mayors across the county. SCHD officials said it’s an attempt to control community spread and prevent overwhelming the health care system.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Shelby County, call 833-943-1658 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
