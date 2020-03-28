Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee spike in young adult age group, ages 21-30

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee traveled to Memphis on Friday to meet with local leaders on their efforts regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Lee met with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the office of Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, and Alisa Haushalter, Director of the Shelby County Health Department.
Lee said, unfortunately, it will likely get much worse in the state before it gets better.
"Six Tennesseans have already lost their lives as a result of this virus, and we suspect there will be many, many more," Lee said.
As Lee and other state officials approached the podium Friday at Memphis International Airport, new numbers came out showing 1,203 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Tennessee, with 103 hospitalizations and 6 deaths.
Shelby County's number of confirmed cases Friday rose to 223.
The highest number of cases per statewide numbers are in the 21-30 year old age bracket. Lee urged young Tennesseans to heed calls to stay home.
"Those that are young, those that do test positive, those that do acquire this virus, they spread it to folks in the community many times long before they know they even have the virus," Lee said.
Lee said more Tennesseans will be tested for COVID-19 as testing capacity statewide is increasing.
The governor has fielded criticism in recent days from a group of doctors in the state and Democratic lawmakers.
Both groups sent letters wanting to know why the governor has not issued a statewide mandatory stay at home order as has been done in other states, instead of leaving local governments like cities and counties to make the decisions themselves.
“This is not the time to urge. This is time to direct and to stand up and lead,” said state Rep. Antonio Parkinson. “There’s a lot of people, because there haven’t been strong directives or strong direction, that are still going to be out here gathering. They are still going to be out here gathering and hanging out.”
Lee said he felt his decisions have been appropriate.
“These decisions require discernment, and we have worked hard to stop the movement of those in Tennessee,” he said. “Tennesseans have shut down. This state is largely shut down.”
Lee expressed optimism Friday about the ability of the state to acquire enough personal protective equipment or PPE for medical staff.
But an online webinar by the Tennessee Department of Health published one week ago encouraged medical providers to consider alternatives for PPE should the need warrant. It suggests the use of diapers in lieu of masks, plastic grocery bags in lieu of gloves, and swim goggles in lieu of eye protection.
Hundreds of national guard troops have also been mobilized in Tennessee with an emphasis on medical and logistics fields, state officials said.
Lee told reporters he is also using the Tennessee Highway Patrol in communities to monitor how much activity is going on and if people are staying at home as directed.
