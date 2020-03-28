FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain & storms Saturday afternoon and evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.
A cold front to our west will roll into the Mid-South around 4 p.m. and continue producing showers and storms through midnight tonight, starting in Eastern Arkansas and then moving into West Tennessee and North Mississippi.
A large, complex system is forming over a wide swath of the United States. The highest threat for severe weather will be for places in Illinois just West Southwest of Chicago to areas north of St.Louis.
Locally, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for strong to severe storms.
Looking at First Alert Futurecast, Eastern Arkansas will see the first impacts from this line, near 4 to 5 pm.
The stormy line will then push towards the Mississippi River and into West Tennessee and North Mississippi from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Then the line moves into northeast Mississippi and the Tennessee River Valley in Tennessee near 10 pm tonight.
Primetime for this system looks to be from 4 p.m. to around midnight tonight. The highest risk with any severe storm we see is damaging winds. We could also winds reach 40 to 50 mph or higher.
Our tornado risk is low but not zero, a quick, spin-up tornado along the line is possible.
The hail threat looks to remain low, but pea to quarter-sized hail or higher is possible.
Rainfall amounts look to stay below one inch, but a brief heavy downpour is possible as the line quickly pushes east across the Mid-South.
Once the system clears the region overnight, we are tracking cooler weather for Sunday but drier weather.
Make sure you have the First Alert Weather App downloaded and a weather radio close if storms start to approach your area.
