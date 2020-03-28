Hollywood Feed now offering curbside pick-up, extends free delivery until April

Hollywood Feed delivery (Source: Hollywood Feed/WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 27, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 9:20 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Restaurants and businesses across the Mid-South are working to accommodate customers while the novel coronavirus makes its way across the world.

The Memphis-based natural and holistic pet food store Hollywood Feed has is now offering a curbside pick-up at all locations for pet owners.

Customers can shop online at www.hollywoodfeed.com to arrange their curbside pick-up. First select your preferred store, shop and choose “curbside pick-up” as your delivery option. Once you arrive at your preferred location, call and your items will be brought out to you.

Hollywood Feed is also extending its free delivery option until April. Delivery begins at 9 a.m. and all orders placed before 5:30 p.m. will be delivered with an hour or less seven days a week.

You can check your delivery eligibility, place and pay for your order at https://www.hollywoodfeed.com/same-day-delivery.

