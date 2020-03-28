Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee gov expects 'significant' unemployment pay boost
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he expects a “significant increase” to unemployment payout amounts for people out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic because of congressional legislation. Lee told reporters Friday he doesn't know the exact increase yet. He said Tennessee can expect $2 billion to $3 billion under the federal COVID-19 legislation, including the unemployment boost. Tennessee's maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $275 before deduction of federal taxes. Tennessee had 39,096 new unemployment claims during the week that ended Saturday. There were 2,702 during the week ending March 14. The state on Friday confirmed more than 1,200 cases of COVID-19, including six deaths.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JOE-DIFFIE
Country singer Joe Diffie tests positive for coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A publicist for Joe Diffie says the country singer has tested positive for COVID-19. Scott Adkins released a statement to The Associated Press from Diffie that said he is under the care of medical professionals and is receiving treatment. The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy-winner is known for his hits in the '90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man." For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE-BOYD
UT Trustees appoint Boyd to 5-year term as president
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee Board of Trustee has voted unanimously to appoint Interim President Randy Boyd to a 5-year term as president. The Tennessee alumnus faced some opposition when he was initially appointed in 2018 over his lack of experience in higher education. That wasn't the case on Friday as the trustees took turns praising Boyd's leadership during an online meeting. Before his appointment, the board surveyed students, faculty and other constituencies about Boyd's leadership. Boyd also held town hall meetings at the university's campuses. At the Friday meeting, Board Chair John Compton said there was strong support for Boyd to continue as president.
BODY RECOVERED-TENNESSEE
Tennessee woman's body recovered after Norris Lake mishap
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials says the body of a woman believed to have fallen overboard from a pontoon boat has been recovered. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said 73-year-old Barbara P. Morgan of Knoxville was on a boat being operated by her husband, 75-year-old Paul Richard Morgan on Thursday on Norris Lake in East Tennessee. He entered the water and tried to rescue her when the boat drifted away. He swam to a nearby island and was picked up by a boat passing by. He was taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MAIL
Handling mail amid coronavirus: Low risk but wash your hands
Health experts say there's very low risk of catching the coronavirus from handling mail and packages. But they say to avoid touching your face and wash your hands after handling the mail. Those making deliveries are taking steps to try to protect themselves from the virus. They're no longer requiring signatures for packages, wearing gloves, cleaning off common areas at post offices and trying to steer clear of customers. The union for letter carriers says 51 postal employees have tested positive for COVID-19 so far and that nearly 2,000 are in quarantine.
CHILD FATALLY SHOT
Child fatally shot in Memphis, Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A child has been fatally shot in Tennessee. The Commercial Appeal reported it happened at an apartment complex at around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Memphis Police said in a post on Twitter that the child died after arrival at a hospital. Police have not released the child's identity, age or any other details about the shooting, the latest in a series of child shootings in Tennessee this year.