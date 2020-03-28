Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A publicist for Joe Diffie says the country singer has tested positive for COVID-19. Scott Adkins released a statement to The Associated Press from Diffie that said he is under the care of medical professionals and is receiving treatment. The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy-winner is known for his hits in the '90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man." For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.