MATA announces 3 additional routes in response to passenger needs

“When we first announced reduced levels of service, we were focusing on routes that were considered essential. But we heard from some customers today and decided that we needed to add three more routes to try to be as responsive to their needs as possible. However, we want everyone to understand that we’re responding to the reality of our resources. With ridership dropping and knowing that several businesses are not operating at this time per current Executive Orders, we are making decisions with the information that we have at the time. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, we will likely make more adjustments of service and we are requesting that employers be as flexible as possible as well.”